Service Information Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc 33558 US Hwy 280 Childersburg , AL 35044 (256)-378-7199 Viewing 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc 33558 US Hwy 280 Childersburg , AL 35044 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc 33558 US Hwy 280 Childersburg , AL 35044 Obituary

Funeral Service for Brother Houston Lee, 91, will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M., from the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with the Pastor Bobby L. Harris, Celebrant. Interment will be in the New Hope Church Cemetery.

Brother Lee passed away Monday, August 12, at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

Brother Lee is preceded in death by his parents, the late Aubry and Mahalia Lee; his twelve siblings, Willie Lee, Robert Lee, John Porter Lee, Harry Lee, Carl Lee, Odell Lee, Shade Lee, Alfonso Lee, Lavinia Lee, Jessie M. Ward, Odessa Farrell, Lois Longus; one daughter, Karen D. Wilson.

Brother Lee leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife of forty years, Cora; his three children from a previous marriage to the late Ruby Lee, Mrs. Margaret Lee Bragg (John) of Eastern, PA, Mr. Daryl Obor Lee of Irvington NJ, and Mrs. Shonda Lee Davis of Irvington NJ; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; When he entered into marriage with his wife Cora, he gained Monique Williams, Cynthia Y. Wilson Price, and Tommy L. Wilson, Jr., all of Sylacauga; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; godchildren, Kendrick Young Dee of Oxford and Reese Jordan, Jr. (Lorrine), Karema Morris, Newark, NJ; two sisters-in-law, Eva Varner, Birmingham, Mary Lee, Suwanee, GA; one brother-in-law, Charles Billy Wilson, Sylacauga; 24 nieces and nephews; three great nieces and nephews; a host of great-great-nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held today 12-8 pm with family receiving friends 6-8 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Remembrance.

Brother Lee will lie instate one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Inc.

