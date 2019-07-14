Mr. Buford Eugene Alexander, of Talladega, AL, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 81.
Buford was born to parents Kenneth Edison and Lonzie Estelle Alexander on May 27, 1938 in Hopewell, AL. He attended Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee. Buford was in the Army Reserves right after high school and in 1960 joined the Army Paratroopers.
Before he retired, Buford worked at Honda in Lincoln, AL and was a jack of all trades throughout his life.
Buford is survived by his wife, Linda Haack Alexander, his sister of Carlsbad, CA and his children from previous marriages and many cousins and friends throughout Alabama and Washington.
Buford was cremated and a memorial service will be held on September 7th at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 190 Shocco Springs Road, Talladega. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in The Daily Home on July 14, 2019