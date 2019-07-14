Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Buford Eugene Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Buford Eugene Alexander, of Talladega, AL, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 81.

Buford was born to parents Kenneth Edison and Lonzie Estelle Alexander on May 27, 1938 in Hopewell, AL. He attended Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee. Buford was in the Army Reserves right after high school and in 1960 joined the Army Paratroopers.

Before he retired, Buford worked at Honda in Lincoln, AL and was a jack of all trades throughout his life.

Buford is survived by his wife, Linda Haack Alexander, his sister of Carlsbad, CA and his children from previous marriages and many cousins and friends throughout Alabama and Washington.

Buford was cremated and a memorial service will be held on September 7th at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 190 Shocco Springs Road, Talladega. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.

Mr. Buford Eugene Alexander, of Talladega, AL, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 81.Buford was born to parents Kenneth Edison and Lonzie Estelle Alexander on May 27, 1938 in Hopewell, AL. He attended Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee. Buford was in the Army Reserves right after high school and in 1960 joined the Army Paratroopers.Before he retired, Buford worked at Honda in Lincoln, AL and was a jack of all trades throughout his life.Buford is survived by his wife, Linda Haack Alexander, his sister of Carlsbad, CA and his children from previous marriages and many cousins and friends throughout Alabama and Washington.Buford was cremated and a memorial service will be held on September 7th at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 190 Shocco Springs Road, Talladega. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. Published in The Daily Home on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close