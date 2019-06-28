Guest Book View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Send Flowers Obituary

Burton Matthew Isabell went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel with Chaplain Glenn Winter officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:30. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Burton Matthew Isabell was born on September 19, 1945 in Leeds, AL to Buddy and Claude Burton Isabell. He graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1963 and joined the Navy, serving active duty in Vietnam on the carrier ship USS Ranger, finishing his military career in the Naval Reserves being honorably discharged in 1969. He retired from Bama Budweiser in 2007 after 35 years to live his dream on Lay Lake. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and step mother Jeannie Isabell. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Isabell Lewis and his son-in-love Scotty; grandsons, Jake Payton (Emily), Zac Lewis (Lilly); six great-grandchildren; and sister, Juanita Samford (Sam); brothers, Lamar (Judy), Lowell (Betsy) and step-brother Church Roberts (Polly); step-sister, Betsy Burkhalter (Stewart). Burt loved his family, his country, his pets, the annual 4th of July family beach trips and Auburn football. Grandpa, you are loved and will be missed! A special thank you to Dr. Aldaher, Coosa Valley HomeCare, Coosa Valley Hospice, Coosa Valley Medical Center and caregivers Jeanelle, Tami, and Lindsey for their love and outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Burt's memory to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

