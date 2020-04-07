Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buster Martin. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Send Flowers Obituary

Buster Martin, 85 of Sylacauga passed away after his battle with cancer at his home on April 4, 2020. Mr. Martin was born on August 17, 1934 in Fayetteville, Al. to Ira and Hettie Martin. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 64 years Virginia Martin. Their four children Florence Martin of Sanford, Florida, Beverly Jordan and husband Paul of Talladega, Melinda Black of Sylacauga, Patrick and wife Jane of Comanche, Tx. Eleven grandchildren, Catrina Rhea, Lee (Alisson) Walker, Brannon (Jessica) Walker, Amy Gable (Edwin Jewell), Jamie (Phillip) Edwards, Shelby Martin, Aubrey Martin, Joe (Ireland) Velasquez, Mike (Kelsey) Velasquez, Jacy Velasquez, Jailey Velasquez and 18 great grandchildren. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Otis and Jr. Martin, one Son in Law Alvin "Runt" Black and one Grandchild, Amy Walker and one Greatgrandchild Hailey Gable. Services will be officiated by Pastor Tim Wilson. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for immediate family with interment at Shelvin Rock Cemetery in Fayetteville, Alabama. Pallbearers will be Howell Collier, Ricky Collier, Skeeter Conn, Chris Ricks, Tim McDonald and Derrick Wilson. Honorary Pallbearer Ezekiel Amos. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Ribbons of Hope or Cancer Outreach and Community Hope in the name of Buster Martin. A Memorial Celebration of Mr. Martin's life will be held at a later date. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 7, 2020

