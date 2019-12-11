Calvin Campbell, 70, of Talladega, passed away December 7, 2019 at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Larry Wimberly officiating. Coach Campbell was a retired baseball, softball, football, basketball coach and school teacher and also an avid genealogist. Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife, Trudi Wyatt Campbell; daughter, Kristen Albright (Chris); sons, Eric Campbell (Ashlie) and Chad Campbell (Kim); grandchildren, Lexie Campbell, Scott Campbell, Nate Campbell, Robbie Albright, Paul Albright and Ray Albright. Pallbearers will be Robbie Albright, Paul Albright, Ray Albright, Nate Campbell, Scott Campbell and Josef Greene. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019