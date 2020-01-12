Carel M Smith Sr., age 91, of Rockford, Alabama passed away on Friday January 10, 2020. Carel was born September 4, 1928 to Margaret Smith and Ezra A. Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Smith; son Max Smith; son Robert Smith; son John Smith; and daughter Mary Land; brother Jimmy Smith.
Carel was preceded in death by; son James Dale Smith; father Ezra A. Smith and mother Margaret Smith; brother Jerry Smith and sister Patricia Smith.
A visitation for Carel will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Rockford Baptist, Rockford, AL, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Rockford City Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Fuller and Bro. Wayne Henderson will be officiating
Serving as pallbearers are Chad Smith, Jason Land, John Smith Jr., Joshua Smith, Danny Bradford and George Bradford.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 12, 2020