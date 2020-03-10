Memorial Service for Mr. Carey "Doodle" Kiker, age 73, will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. in the chapel. Mr. Kiker passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Myra Kiker. He is survived by his wife, Marie Kiker; sons, Forrest Cargile, David Cargile (Dianne), Lee Bullock (Christy); sisters, Nola Gravette, Pansy Fincher, Jannice Tinney; grandchildren, Carly, Grayson, D.J. He was owner/operator of Doodle's Tire in Lincoln, AL. He was a generous friend to all. He loved Alabama football, feeding his deer, and playing with his pet dog (Jerry) and bird (Bailey). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a Humane Society of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 10, 2020