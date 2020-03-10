The Daily Home

Carey "Doodle" Kiker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carey "Doodle" Kiker.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial Service for Mr. Carey "Doodle" Kiker, age 73, will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. in the chapel. Mr. Kiker passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Myra Kiker. He is survived by his wife, Marie Kiker; sons, Forrest Cargile, David Cargile (Dianne), Lee Bullock (Christy); sisters, Nola Gravette, Pansy Fincher, Jannice Tinney; grandchildren, Carly, Grayson, D.J. He was owner/operator of Doodle's Tire in Lincoln, AL. He was a generous friend to all. He loved Alabama football, feeding his deer, and playing with his pet dog (Jerry) and bird (Bailey). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a Humane Society of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon