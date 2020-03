Memorial Service for Mr. Carey "Doodle" Kiker, age 73, will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. in the chapel. Mr. Kiker passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Myra Kiker. He is survived by his wife, Marie Kiker; sons, Forrest Cargile, David Cargile (Dianne), Lee Bullock (Christy); sisters, Nola Gravette, Pansy Fincher, Jannice Tinney; grandchildren, Carly, Grayson, D.J. He was owner/operator of Doodle's Tire in Lincoln, AL. He was a generous friend to all. He loved Alabama football, feeding his deer, and playing with his pet dog (Jerry) and bird (Bailey). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a Humane Society of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.