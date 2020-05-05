Mrs. Carla Yvonne Persons, age 69 of Sylacauga, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Persons; son, Anthony Persons; Brother, Cassie Burton; three sisters, Bittie Hawthorne, Diane "Tubba" Bearden and Wanda "Bucky" Ingram.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann "Babs" Riggins. Carla was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Russell Hestley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga, 105 E. Spring St., Sylacauga, AL 35150.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2020.