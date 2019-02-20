Graveside service for Carlton Murphy, 93, was Monday, February 18, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Robbie Hendrick officiating. Mr. Murphy died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria R. Murphy; brother, Richard Murphy; brother, John Murphy; brother, Vance Murphy; sister, Anette Altman; and parents, Vance Burdette and Florence LeRue Murphy. He is survived by his two sons, Dennis C. Murphy, Stephen H. (Amy) Murphy; two daughters, Marlene M. (Van) Penton, Gloria M. Wood; six granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; three sisters, Florence Davis, Linda Harn, Leona Harn; and two brothers, Jim Murphy, Pat Murphy. Pallbearers were Stephen Murphy, Mark Murphy, Drew Cook, James Davis, Van Penton, and William Killough. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 20, 2019