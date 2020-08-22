Mrs. Carol "Annette" Owens Smith, 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral services will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at First Freewill Baptist Church of Talladega. The visitation will be prior to services at the church, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens in Anniston, Al. Mrs. Smith was Baptist by faith and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Talladega. She had lived all her life in Talladega. Mrs. Smith liked to read and loved to listen to gospel music. Mrs. Smith retired from Citizens Medical Records as a transcriptionist and had worked at the Industries for the Blind for the last 17 plus years and was also the pianist at First Freewill Baptist Church since she started to attend. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; Isaac J. and Mabel Clayton Owens; and 1 brother; James Clayton Owens. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband; Edward "Ronnie" Smith, 1 sister; Cherry O.(Jeff) Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Derek Morrison, Kevin Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Roger Goodwin, Daniel Jones and Carl Hudson. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

