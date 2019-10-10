Carol Hardy of Sylacauga, AL passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Carol is now walking the streets of gold and united back with the love of her life, Jerry Hardy. Carol held many titles dear to her heart such as "Wife", "Mother", and "Mimi." She displayed her love daily through many selfless acts. She loved her family, her Bible, and working in her yard. She was loved abundantly and made the best chocolate chip cookies, "Mimi's Famous Recipe." She will be missed by so many. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Hardy, her parents Rado and Mildred Cotney, and great grandchild Cale Lightsey. Carol is survived by her sons Brian Smith and Kenny Smith (Kim). Her grandchildren Kayla Lightsey, Lauren Welcher, Dylan Smith, Kourtney Brown, Kelsey Mitchell, Noah Smith, and Jaycie Smith. She is also survived by 8 great grandbabies who she absolutely adored. The funeral services for Mrs. Hardy will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Donald Grice officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. Mrs. Hardy will be buried at Green Hill Cemetery in Childersburg, AL. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 10, 2019