Carol Henderson Elliott passed away on January 28, 2020 at the Hartford Health Care facility in Hartford, AL. She was 77 years old. A visitation and graveside service will be held at Curtis and Son Funeral home and Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Where she will be buried along side her parents on Saturday February 1st at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends at Curtis and Son Funeral Home from 2:00pm until 3:00pm this Saturday. Carol was born on February 15, 1942 and grew up in Miami, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents Foster Douglas Henderson and Pauline Heath Henderson. Carol lived in Enterprise, AL for forty-six years and retired from Dauphin Jr. High school where she taught art for twenty-five years. Carol earned a B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee and a M.S. degree from Troy University. Carol is survived by her son Mark Elliott, his wife Michele Elliott, and a grandson Peyton Elliott. All who live in Dallas, TX. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise and Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 31, 2020