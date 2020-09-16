Funeral Service for Carol Roberts Trucks, age 79, will be held Friday, September 18, at 2:00pm from the Chapel of the Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Trucks passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Trucks; her parents, Emmett (Bo) and Edna Roberts; her grandparents, Kirby and Estelle Bowman, and Oscar and Ila Roberts. She is survived by her son, James Franklin Trucks (Tracy Dale); daughters, Ouida Campbell (Robert), Jennifer Bliss; sisters, Faye Sargent, Lynelle Townley (Barry); grandchildren, Nichole Atherton, Joseph Bliss, Christopher Sweeney, Kirby Bliss, Tonya Pardue, Hannah McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Emerson Atherton, Carson Atherton, James Bliss, Ethan Hicks, Grace Muller, Brennan Sweeney, Madysin Trucks, Nathaleigh McDaniel, and Orean McDaniel. Online condolences may be made to the Tucks family at www.kilgroefh.com.
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.