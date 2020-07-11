1/
Carolyn "Casey" Wallis
Graveside service for Carolyn "Casey" Wallis, age 92 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Marble City Cemetery with Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Curtis and Son North Chapel. She passed away July 4, 2020 at Sylacauga Health & Rehab. She is survived by her son, Frankie Wallis (Janet); daughter, Denise Wallis; grandchildren, Jeremy Wallis, Heidi Wallis, Anna Horton, Cain Horton; great-grandchildren, Reid Wallis, Kinley Windham, Lainey Wallis, Pake Carpenter and Davis Hester. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wallis and brothers, John Daniel Jones and Cleveland Jones. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wallis, Cain Horton, David Horton, Tim Pruitt, Reid Wallis and Jimmy Hester. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and served with the church youth department. Casey and Howard were owners and operators of Wallis Paving and Construction for many years until his death. She graduated from Sylacauga High School and Massey's Business College and Accounting School in Birmingham. She previously worked for City National Bank where she acquired the nickname of Casey - which followed her throughout life. When W.T. Grant Company opened in Sylacauga, Casey was hired as one of the store managers and later served as the Director for the company's restaurant - The Bradford House which was located within the store. Casey later worked at Sylacauga Hospital and worked for several physicians in the Sylacauga area. Casey later was owner and operator of Casey's Restaurant until her retirement. In her spare time she was committed to numerous civic organizations and enjoyed playing the piano and organ, gardening, bowling, and baseball. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

