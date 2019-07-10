Carolyn Faye Hulsey, 71, of Eastaboga passed away July 8, 2019. Her funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Burial will follow at Eastaboga Baptist Church with Kevin Jones officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services. Mrs. Hulsey is a native and lifelong resident of Eastaboga, AL. She was a member of Eastaboga Baptist Church and was retired from Food World Grocery in Talladega. She is survived by her brother, Daniel Ray McInnish (Nancy) and nephew, Daniel Ray McInnish, Jr. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Renea Hulsey. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 10, 2019