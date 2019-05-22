Memorial service for Carolyn Kay Goggans, 78, will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Eddie Forbus officiating. Mrs. Goggans died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents,Weldon Walker and Willie Mae Hesterley. She was retired from Talladega County Board of Education. She was president of the PTA, served as Treasurer of Band Boosters, sponsor of Remoc Club, Alabama Women's Bowling Hall of Fame where she served as an officer and on the Board of Directors. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Wayne Goggans; two daughters, Cindy Goggans (Leonard) Wilhite, Annessa Lynn Goggans; three grandchildren, Magen (Jayson) Nixon, Layton (Althia) Rhodes, Allyson Goggans; three great-grandchildren, Cami Barnes, Piper Nixon, Grady Rhodes; and sister, Bonnie (Mack) Harrison. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 22, 2019