Carolyn (Pilate) Yvonne Hamilton
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Carolyn (Pilate) Yvonne Hamilton, age 67, will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Kendell Burton, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1:00PM to 8:00PM; family hour 6pm to 8pm at Community Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hamilton departed this walk of life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence, Sylacauga, AL.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her loving husband of 47 years, Cecil E. Hamilton of Sylacauga, AL; one loving daughter, Selena M. Hamilton of Sylacauga, AL; one loving son, Andre (Nicole) Hamilton of Green, SC; one grandson, Jaxson Hamilton; two granddaughters, Madison C. Wilson and Harlee Hamilton; one God son, Brian Garrett; loving mother, Dora L. Pilate; three brothers, J.C. Pilate, Jr., Tommy (Jane) Pilate, Dexter (Melissa) Cleveland; three sisters, Janet (Ray Charles) Stone, Gloria (Jim) Nix and Nannette (Danny) Mitchell; four brother in laws, Marvin Hamilton, Kenneth Hamilton, Calvin Hamilton, and Randy (Brenda) Hamilton; four sisters in law, Willie Mae Shephard, Vivian Datcher, Patricia (David) Johnson, and Sandra H. Gaddis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
