Funeral service for Carolyn Stone Grizzle, 82, was held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Todd Dean and Rev. Dwayne Shurum officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Grizzle died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Grizzle, parents, Caughey and Alyce Mae Stone, son-in-law, Stephen Dean, and step mother, Mamie Stone. Mrs. Grizzle was a faithful member at Five Points Baptist Church. Carolyn spent 32 years as a teacher of algebra and geometry, she was also a ministers wife and musician. She was the leader of Women's Missionary organizations at many churches and the Coosa River Baptist Association. She is survived by her son, Richard Grizzle; daughter, Karen Dean; granddaughter, Lauren Dean (Michael) Sonntag; and sister, Coye Irene Kendrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Five Points Baptist Church Youth Fund at P.O. Box 1243 Sylacauga, AL 35150 or to A Place of Hope Orphanage at 8100 Sorrel Lane Montgomery, AL 36117. Pallbearers were Paul Kendrick, Jeff Kendrick, Kelly Perry, Jeff Thomas, Jr., David Dodd, Chris Smith and Carl Smith. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 9, 2019