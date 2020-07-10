A celebration of life for Ms. Carolyn Threatt Harvey, 75, will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Charles F. Lilly, officiating. Viewing will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1PM to 7PM at Community Funeral Home. Ms. Harvey departed this walk of life on July 8, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories four loving children, Dornita (Special friend, Patrick Stearns) Wilson of Sylacauga, AL; Valerie (James) Swain of Pell City, AL; Roy (LeKenya) Harvey and Demetrius (Christina) Harvey both of Sylacauga, AL; one brother, Larry (Mary Frances) Threatt, Sr. of Sylacauga, AL; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will directing.