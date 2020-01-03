Funeral service for Catherine Annette Trussell, age 75, of Childersburg will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Harpersville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday January 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Trussell passed away on December 30, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence Trussell, parents: Dwight and Nora Annette Pilgrim, brothers: David, Harvey, and James Pilgrim and sister: Linda Sanford. She loved to go to Senior Center in Childersburg spending time with the people there and will be greatly missed. Survivors are her daughters: Barbara Burkhalter of Odenville, Janice Marie Sims (Roland) of Childersburg, Nora Annette Pardue of Childersburg, sister: Gloria Pettus of Auburndale, FL, bothers: Lamar Pilgrim of Lakeland, FL, Horace Pilgrim of Auburndale, FL, Wayne Pilgrim Tennessee, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be John Adam Burkhalter, David Ogg, Nathan Ogg, Michael James Pardue, Leon Wideman and Jimmy Dismukes. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 3, 2020