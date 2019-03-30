Funeral service for Catherine T. Grimes, 79, will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Grimes died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rowe Grimes, parents, Princeton and Annie Lee Thornton, and sister, Betty Jean King. Mrs. Grimes was owner of Grimes Equipment out of Sylacauga, and was also a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Weogufka High School. Mrs. Grimes was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by daughter, Tracy (Chris) Stewart; two grandsons, William (Alyssa Wrensted) Stewart, Stephen Stewart; brother, Princeton Thornton; sister in law, Doris Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be William Stewart, Stephen Stewart, Byron King, Chad Thornton, Andrew Bice and Sean Thomas. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine T. Grimes.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 30, 2019