Funeral service for Cathy Jean Riggins, 70, will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Carolyn Goza officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Ms. Riggins died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Barbara Riggins. Mrs. Riggins was a dedicated nurse for many years in many different fields, she was also a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Coleman (Jeff) Hosey; two granddaughters, McKenzie Jean Hosey, Marlee Reese Hosey; two brothers, Tommy (Marilyn) Riggins, Billy (Bonnie) Riggins; sister, Libby (Mike) Kendrick; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. A donation to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Cathy's name would be greatly appreciated. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 4, 2019