Visitation for C. D. Welch, 76, will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. A service and burial will be at Dial-Murray Funeral Home in Moncks Corner, SC.
Mr. Welch died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Cobert Sr. and Theo Welch.
He is survived by his special friend, Peggy Andrews; Peggy's son, Barney Andrews; Peggy's grandson, Barry Andrews; son, Cobert Desoto Welch, III; two sisters, Ann Welch Wedel, Daisy Innis Clark; and brother, Gayle Eddy Welch.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 21, 2020.