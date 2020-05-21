C.D. Welch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share C.D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Visitation for C. D. Welch, 76, will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. A service and burial will be at Dial-Murray Funeral Home in Moncks Corner, SC.
Mr. Welch died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Cobert Sr. and Theo Welch.
He is survived by his special friend, Peggy Andrews; Peggy's son, Barney Andrews; Peggy's grandson, Barry Andrews; son, Cobert Desoto Welch, III; two sisters, Ann Welch Wedel, Daisy Innis Clark; and brother, Gayle Eddy Welch.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved