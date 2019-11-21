Cecil Eugene "Pete" Tipton, 91, of Lincoln passed away November 19, 2019. His funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with Allen Layton and David Gaither officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Tipton was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega County. He was retired from Talladega Road Department. He was a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as clerk for 35 years and also served as deacon. "Pete" was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Tressie Tipton; wife of 59 years, Kathleen Strickland Tipton; son, Howard Tipton; siblings, Eunice McBurnett, Vester Tipton, Floyd Tipton, and Louise Tipton. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Tom) Haywood; son, Michael (Melba) Tipton; sisters, Christine Blankenship, Ann Pody, Lois Kendricks (Norman); brother, Willie Tipton (Betty); 8 grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Edward Hendon, Jeff Snider, Donald Horton, Mathew Hardeman, Barron Dulaney, and Ricky Black. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 21, 2019