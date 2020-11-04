1/1
Cecile Jean Robinson
Cecile Jean Robinson, age 87, of Gantts Quarry, AL, passed away on October 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Fayetteville United Methodist Church. The service will be officiated by Rev. John Limbaugh and Rev. Arthur Harrison. Mrs. Robinson is survived by her son, Douglas Duggan; Cousin, Gail Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Robinson is preceded in death by her father, Cecile Edmondson; mother, Flora Owings Edmondson Coleman; step-father, Kelly Coleman Sr.; son, Edward "Eddie" Robinson; sister, Helen "Jiggs" Brand; brothers, Dr. James "Jimmy" Edmondson and Kelly "Kelly Boy" Coleman Jr. Cecile Jean was a native of Gantts Quarry, AL and a lifelong resident of Fayetteville, AL. She moved to Columbiana, AL in 2004. In her early years, she was a Secretary for a Judge in Jessup, GA while her husband was serving in the U.S. Army. Also, she was Secretary for Operating Engineers Union in Columbia, SC. Cecile Jean loved her church where she always taught a Sunday School Class. She served as a Local, District, and Conference officer of United Methodist Women. She was very active in charitable organizations in her community in Alabaster, Sylacauga, and Fayetteville, including the American Cancer Society and fund raising for the Fayetteville Fire Department. She was instrumental in getting the Water Authority for Fayetteville, AL, serving as its Chairmen for several years. She was a member of the Fayetteville School PTA for 24 years, and was a member of the Talladega County Cattlemen's Association for many years. She retired from Avondale Mills, Sylacauga, as secretary to Hugh M. Comer, Chairmen of the Board, and later working for officers in the Yarn and Fabric Divisions before retiring. She received an award from Radio Free Europe for her fund raising efforts supporting the Hungarian Freedom Fighters. She worked for Anniston Production Credit Association and Federal Land Bank in Talladega and in Columbiana. She worked at the Alabama Unemployment Office in Sylacauga after retiring from Avondale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Sumatanga, 3616 Sumatanga Rd., Gallant, AL 35972. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Fayetteville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
