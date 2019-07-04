Charles "Chuck" Brown, age 63, of Childersburg passed away June 28, 2019. He is survived by his son, Patrick Brown (Amy), daughters, Kristy Brown (Adam Reeves) and Robin Brown, and grandchildren; Anthony Jarboe, Kaylin Jarboe, Alyana Hodges, Jaylynn Hodges, William Hodges, and Noah Hodges. Chuck was the Police Chief and a dedicated officer of the Childersburg Police Department for over twenty five years, where he loved serving and protecting the citizens of Childersburg. Funeral services will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11am, at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel, with a visitation Friday evening, also at the Childersburg Chapel, July 12, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on July 4, 2019