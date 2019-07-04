The Daily Home

Charles "Chuck" Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" Brown.
Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Childersburg Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Brown, age 63, of Childersburg passed away June 28, 2019. He is survived by his son, Patrick Brown (Amy), daughters, Kristy Brown (Adam Reeves) and Robin Brown, and grandchildren; Anthony Jarboe, Kaylin Jarboe, Alyana Hodges, Jaylynn Hodges, William Hodges, and Noah Hodges. Chuck was the Police Chief and a dedicated officer of the Childersburg Police Department for over twenty five years, where he loved serving and protecting the citizens of Childersburg. Funeral services will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11am, at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel, with a visitation Friday evening, also at the Childersburg Chapel, July 12, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on July 4, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
funeral home direction icon