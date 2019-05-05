Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Chester Gleason Jr.. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL Funeral service 3:00 PM Radney-Smith Chapel 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Charles Chester Gleason Jr., 77, will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Radney- Smith Chapel in Sylacauga, Alabama with Deborah Epperson, Bro. Tommy Harmon, and Bro. Ricky Green officiating. Burial will be in County Line Cemetery in Sylacauga.Mr. Gleason went home to be with Jesus Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Chester Gleason, Sr., mother, Alice Mary Gleason, and brother, Danny Shannon Gleason.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sandra Gleason; two sons, Matt Gleason, Ronnie Shaner; three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Gleason, Cheryl Harrington, Robin Eddings; a host of children of the heart; 2 grandsons; two sisters, Ann (Tommy) Harmon, Mary Gleason; and a host of nieces and nephews.Mr. Gleason was a member of the Body of Christ, and minister at Coosa Valley Nursing Home for 15 years. He was the director of the Outreach Ministry, founder of the Christian Information Service, and part-founder of the Blest Heart Ministry. He was associated with St. Luke Evangelical Christian Ministry. He loved playing the bass guitar and listening to jazz music. He was a minister of the gospel.Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.Pallbearers will be Ronnie Shaner, Ruben Eddings, Wesley Watson, Darien Shaner, Adam George, and Dale Ricks.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do something kind for someone else.Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

