Funeral service for Charles E. "Skip" Dickerson 68, will be Saturday, September 7, at 1 pm at the Wesley Chapel AME Church with Rev. Keithon Terry, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Dickerson passed away on August 31, 2019 at Noland Hospital at RMC. Mr. Dickerson's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Family will recieve friends 4-6 today. Mr. Dickerson retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service and later graduated from Jacksonville State University. Survivors include his wife, Lila S. Dickerson; sons: Charles A. Dickerson and Derryl S. Dickerson; granddaughters: Victoria Danielle and Maia Tiare; siblings: Willie M. Edwards, Vera O. Cook, Willie E. Dickerson and Horace D. Dickerson; in-laws, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 6, 2019