Charles E. Nabors (Chuck), age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Charles was born on October 5, 1933, in Talladega, Alabama, to his father, Roy L. Nabors, and his mother, Susan H. Nabors, both who predeceased him. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952 where he served his country proudly, including the Vietnam War, until his retirement on July 31, 1974. After retirement, he worked for the Alabama Peace Officers and the State of Alabama. He was also a Masonic Lodge Member. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He loved his Auburn Tigers and traveling in his motorhome. Charles is survived by his 2 daughters, Donna Nabors Miles and her husband, James Miles, and April Nabors Willis and her husband, Jody Willis. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jesse James Miles, Charles Jerad Miles, Stephanie Carol Miles, Jharra Allison Butterworth, and Jerry Ryan Butterworth; great grandchild, Jackson Butterworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Flowers Nabors, his second wife, Shirley Ann Nabors; brother, Robert L. Nabors; and sister, Barbara Nabors Fannin. Charles will have a military honors graveside service on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Friends and family will meet at Talladega Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. and proceed from there to the cemetery. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 5, 2019