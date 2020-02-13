Mr. Charles Edward Dulaney, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. His family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Chapel. Pastor Lynn Childress will officiate and Carlton Edwards will also be speaking. Burial will follow at Patton Chapel Cemetery in Lincoln, AL. Mr. Dulaney was a lifelong citizen of Lincoln and retired from the Calhoun County Board of Education. He was a member of Agape Christian Fellowship Full Gospel Church. He was a member of Eastaboga Masonic Lodge #155 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Dulaney is preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Dixie Dulaney; brother, Junior Dulaney; and granddaughter, Christi Turner Lindsey. He is survived by his wife, Diane Dulaney; son, Charles "Michael" Dulaney; daughter, Debra Patterson; sister, Dorothy Phillips; grandchildren, Brandie Dulaney-Martin, Blake (Ashley) Dulaney, Niki Dulaney, and Billy Turner; great grandchildren, Matthew Martin, Sean Evans, Maddison Martin, Hunter Dulaney, Payton Dulaney, Hailee Lindsey, Jaxton Turner, Ryliegh Smith, Brysyn Pruitt, and Dixie Turner. Pallbearers will be Farrell Hilton, Venard Phillips, Larry Phillips, Ronnie Rhodes, Stanley Ford, and Lee Isenhour. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 13, 2020