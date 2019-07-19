Graveside service for Charles Edward Vann, age 71, of Goodwater will be, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM at Evergreen Cemetery with Chris Sherbert officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5-8PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mr. Vann passed away July 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Alex City and worked several years for Deupree Gas Co. In his able years he loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Pamela Vann and his parents: Kelly and Mary Vann. He is survived by his wife: Toni Vann, two daughters: Tammy Vann Coker and husband Wayne of Alex City, Nicole Arnold Barbee and husband Brandon of Odenville, two sons: Joshua Arnold of Sylacauga, Bradley Vann and wife Sheena of Goodwater, two sisters: Linda Coleman and husband Marty of Stewartville, Debra Estes of Sylacauga and eleven amazing grandchildren: Hal and Saxon Coker, Zachary Fritzler, Dillon Pellegrin, Ava Barbee, Kaidyn Barbee, Kolton Barbee, Brooklyn Arnold, Kenzie and Haiden Parrish, Jade Williams Pallbearers will be Bradley Vann, Joshua Arnold, Hal Coker, Saxon Coker, Zachary Fritzler and Jeremy Posey. Mr. Vann's family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care of Sylacauga, in particular his loving caring nurse, Roselyn Salters, and special thanks to Donna Jackson Horn for all her professional care and all the after hours and late night calls, for several years, and to all the family members for their love and support. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 19, 2019