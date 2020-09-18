Homegoing services for Charles Edward Wallace, Sr., of Talladega will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega with Rev. Richard Jenkins officiating. Public viewing will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lawson Family Cemetery following the service. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. Charles Edward Wallace was born on September 13, 1954 to the late James Wallace and Fannie Crochran Wallace in Rome, Georgia. On September 13, 2020, Charles departed this walk of life and transitioned to his eternal home. Charles was a well-known member of his community and worked in the textile industry as a weaver for many years. He was also a contractor in the construction business for several years. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Wallace; his parents, James Wallace, Sr. and Fannie Crochran Wallace; a brother, Samuel Curry; and a sister, Jewnerio Suttles. Charles beloved memories will forever be treasured in the years ahead by his three sons, Edward Charles Wallace of Center Point, Alabama, Charles Edward Wallace, Jr. and Royce Deon Denham of Atlanta, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Charles Kiylee Peeler, Cho'Zon Ezekiel Wallace, Christian James Wallace, Kai Nichelle Wallace, Amara Faith Wallace, Rose Nicole Denham, Roy'el Denise Denham, and Renae Armoni Denham; five sisters, Linda Keller of Vincent, Alabama, Brenda Curry of Talladega, Alabama, Patricia (Arthur) Lawler of Riverdale, Georgia, Mattie Ruth Wallace Gilmore Barber of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dorine Johnson of Fun-du-lac, Wisconsin; one brother, James E. Wallace of Chicago, Illinois; one uncle, Rev. Richard Crochran of Atlanta, Georgia; three aunts, Jewel Crochran of Flint, Michigan, Eural Dean Johnson and Francis Crochran; six nieces, Ithica Jenkins, Shellene Lawler, Royshett Diaz, Latasha Harris, Nana-Patricia Johnson and Joyce Curry; one nephew, Shannon Curry; a special friend, Bahati; life-long best friend, Jimmy Richards. S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Talladega Sheffton M Goodson 256.480.3177

