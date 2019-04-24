Charles Erly Davis, 85, of Sylacauga, passed away to his Heavenly home on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Mr. Davis was born May 5, 1933 in Stanton, Alabama. At Central Wesleyan in South Carolina, he finished high school and began college before serving our country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Pope Davis, on November 6, 1953. Mr. Davis retired from Alabama Power Company at E.C. Gaston Steam Plant, and he enjoyed over 20 years of retirement. His hobbies included gardening and wood working. Mr. Davis carved duck decoys, unique walking canes, and he built beautiful oak swings. Many friends and family members were the recipient of these handmade treasures. Mr. Davis loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He delighted in singing hymns with his family. To many, he was known as Charles and to some he was known as "Charlie." But, to his delight, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren fondly called him "Papa Charlie." He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Cynthia Pope Davis; son, Alan Brantley Davis; parents, the Rev. John Lee Davis and Tarva Harrison Davis; sisters, Gertrude Davis, Marna Benton, Vivian Atcheson, Hardie Medders, Euelle Bell, Mae Belle Eargle, Earline Rickman; brother, Moody Davis. He is survived by his son, Charles (Chuck) Davis, Jr. and his wife Lydia Banks Davis; grandchildren, Grace Davis Hall (O.Z.), Benjamin Charles Davis (Kaci), Brantley Eli Davis (Kristin); and great-grandchildren, Finley Cate and Banks Charles Davis and Eli James Davis; sister, Naomi Hughey; brother, Morris Davis. Our family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alexander City, Alabama. Our lives were blessed by their compassion and loving care. Pallbearers will be Ben Davis, Brant Davis, O.Z. Hall III, Thomas Benton, Jay Cooper, Kenny Eargle, Lavelle Wesley. Honorary pallbearers will be his beloved nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25 at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, Alabama. Dr. Larry Morrison will officiate. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will conduct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019