Obituary

A celebration of life for Mrs. Charles Estelle "Mrs. B" Borden, 85, will be held on Friday, November 22nd at Mountain Home Baptist Church, Sycamore, AL at 11:00 AM. with Rev. Robert Duncan, officiating. Burial will be held in Midway Memorial Garden, Talladega, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Borden was a faithful member of Mountain Home Baptist Church, Sycamore, AL, where she served as mother of the church until her health would not allow her to attend. She was a graduate of R.R. Moten High School in Sycamore, AL. She was employed by Avondale Mills for many years until it closed. Later began working at Talladega County School System. Mrs. Borden gained her wings on November 17, 2019 at her residence, Sycamore, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, four children, Michael Estelle of Talladega, AL; Maxine Smoot of Sycamore, AL; Dwight Borden of Childersburg, AL; and Dale Jean Cook of Richmond, Virginia; one sister, Dorothy Taylor of Beaver Falls, PA; four grandchildren, Sonya Smoot, Michael Sandrell Jackson, Derrick Dozier, and Ashley Oden; five great grandchildren; two special sons, Sylvester Patterson and Greg Funderburg and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit



