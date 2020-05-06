Charles Gary Hunt, III "Trey" of Pell City, Alabama died unexpectedly on May 2, 2020, at the age of 20. Trey is survived by his parents, Charles and Leslie Taylor Hunt; sisters, Briana, Andria, Amie and Ashlie Brooke, and his "extra sister," Kaycee Cornelius. Grandparents: Brenda "Gran" Pochran (Bob) of Moody, AL, Mitchell "Pawpaw" Taylor (Cindy) of Brookside, AL, and Karen "Meemaw" Jones (Doug) of Lady Lake, FL. Trey had several special family members; his nephew, Chance, who was precious to him and nieces, Emalyn and Meredith along with his cousins, Justin, Gayle and Mariah. There are many more that he loved. He is preceded in death by grandfather, Charles G. Hunt, Sr., adored cousin, Adam Lee Taylor, and brother-in-law, James Price, Jr. Trey was born on November 5, 1999, in Birmingham, AL. He graduated from Pell City High School in 2018, went on to achieve his NREMT accreditation while volunteering with Wattsville Fire Department, and became an EMT with Lifeguard Ambulance Services out of Birmingham, AL. Trey was an amazing son, a protective brother, and an uncle that was always having a fun time with the little ones. He was a gentle giant who loved life and lived BIG. He was passionate about being available to help people whether he knew them or not. He loved mud riding, 4-wheeling, singing LOUDLY, and long, hot showers. He loved Jesus. He loved his family. He loved his friends. Trey didn't just have a good time, he WAS a good time. He was always smiling, cutting up, and never held a grudge. He loved his "Crew," and they loved him in return A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City. Visitation is scheduled for family at 11 A.M. and friends at noon. A graveside service will be held at St. Clair Memorial Gardens in Pell City at 2 P.M. Mr. Kevin Dewberry will officiate the ceremony. Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store