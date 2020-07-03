Funeral service for Charles N. Robertson, age 83, will be held Friday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Robertson passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith B. Robertson; parents, W.B. "Dick" and Lera B. Robertson; brothers, Goldie & Milton Robertson; sister, Hilda Watkins. He is survived by his 6 daughters, Pam R. McDaniel, Debra R. Whitehead, Wanda R. Sims (James Ed), Darlene R. Austin (Peter), Kelly R. Henson (Darren), Katherine R. Harrison; 19 grandchildren, Jennifer Bennett (Hunter), Jason McDaniel, Angie Rogers (Jason), Christopher Morton (Katie), William Morton, Benjamin C. Greene (Felisha), Megan McGaha (Robert), Andrew Sims, Jon David Sims, Bethany Cole (Adam), Chase Austin (Jessica), Brent Austin (Brittany), Kali Myrick (Taylor), Allen Goggans (Stephanie), Brooke Dickerson (Kody), Jeff Goggans, Charlie Goggans (Kelli), Sonny Warren, Sarah Warren; 22 great-grandchildren, Reagan & Reese Bennett, Melah McDaniel, Caleb, Daniel & Brynlee (Bonkey) Morton, Ethan, Brendon, Katelynn, Makayla, Olivia & Jaxon Greene, Savannah, Holland & Slade McGaha, Bella Cole, Kaylyn Stewart, Ezra Myrick, Rylan Campbell and Spencer Goggans, Gracie Lattimer, Matthew Rogers; 4 sisters, Mary R. Sweatt, Sarah R. Kimberly, Peggy R. Kendrick, Jane R. Hays. Online condolences may be offered to the Robertson family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.