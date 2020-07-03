1/1
Charles N. Robertson
Funeral service for Charles N. Robertson, age 83, will be held Friday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Robertson passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith B. Robertson; parents, W.B. "Dick" and Lera B. Robertson; brothers, Goldie & Milton Robertson; sister, Hilda Watkins. He is survived by his 6 daughters, Pam R. McDaniel, Debra R. Whitehead, Wanda R. Sims (James Ed), Darlene R. Austin (Peter), Kelly R. Henson (Darren), Katherine R. Harrison; 19 grandchildren, Jennifer Bennett (Hunter), Jason McDaniel, Angie Rogers (Jason), Christopher Morton (Katie), William Morton, Benjamin C. Greene (Felisha), Megan McGaha (Robert), Andrew Sims, Jon David Sims, Bethany Cole (Adam), Chase Austin (Jessica), Brent Austin (Brittany), Kali Myrick (Taylor), Allen Goggans (Stephanie), Brooke Dickerson (Kody), Jeff Goggans, Charlie Goggans (Kelli), Sonny Warren, Sarah Warren; 22 great-grandchildren, Reagan & Reese Bennett, Melah McDaniel, Caleb, Daniel & Brynlee (Bonkey) Morton, Ethan, Brendon, Katelynn, Makayla, Olivia & Jaxon Greene, Savannah, Holland & Slade McGaha, Bella Cole, Kaylyn Stewart, Ezra Myrick, Rylan Campbell and Spencer Goggans, Gracie Lattimer, Matthew Rogers; 4 sisters, Mary R. Sweatt, Sarah R. Kimberly, Peggy R. Kendrick, Jane R. Hays. Online condolences may be offered to the Robertson family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
July 2, 2020
I'm so sorry of the passing of your father. Praying for the family.
Mary Clinkscales
