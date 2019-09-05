Funeral services for Charles Riggsby, age 72 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. He passed away September 3, 2019 at St. Vincent's East. He is survived by his wife, Joann Riggsby; son, Bryan Riggsby (Cheryl); daughter, Gina Thomas (John); grandchildren, Tyler Riggsby (Rebecca), Trent Riggsby, Chase Riggsby, Josh Thomas (Summer), Micah Thomas and Isabella Thomas; great- grandchildren, Landon Thomas, Tucker Thomas, Kinlee Riggsby and Avery Riggsby; brother, Phillip Riggsby (Joy); and sister, Gail Adair (George). Charles served as a grocery store manager for several locations in Talladega County and was a staunch Alabama fan. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and friend who loved his family. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 5, 2019