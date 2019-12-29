Charles T. Owings Jr., 79, of Sylacauga, Alabama died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.
Charles is preceded in death by his father Charles T. Owings Sr., mother Minnie McDaniel, daughter Angela Whitworth, son Adrian Tracy Owings and brother John Tim Owings.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, at Radney Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Alabama. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Brother Donnie McHerg officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, Alabama.
Charles is survived by two sons, Charles (Lois) Owings, Michael T (Melissa) Owings; two daughters, Sherry (Lonnie) Laman, Paula (Michael) Ward; three brothers, Lewis (Marie) Owings, Billy (Gail) Owings, Author (Peggy) Owings; two sisters, Joyce (Eddie) Keeter, Betty (Kerry) Dowdy; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 29, 2019