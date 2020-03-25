Charles Verne Hogg, age 87, of New Site, Alabama, passed away March 22, 2020 at his residence. Verne was one of seven children born to John Frazier and Ethel Bumpus Hogg. He was born on March 6, 1933 in St. Clair County, Alabama. Mr. Hogg was a lifelong Methodist and member of Lincoln Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing gospel music and a variety of activities throughout his life. Verne loved to spend summer days on the lake with friends, shooting pool, and jokingly telling multiple stories of how he lost his finger. One of his passions was carpentry work. No job was ever too big or too small for him. He enjoyed building everything from small school projects to adding rooms on to homes and remodeling. Verne, along with his wife of 56 years, Martha Rich Hogg, took pleasure in camping and traveling. They traveled throughout the US staying in various campgrounds, but their favorite trips included frequenting Pride Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida. Verne was a faithful employee of Lockheed in Atlanta for many years before relocating to Leeds, Alabama where he retired from Barron Industries. He held the position of plant manager for both companies. His veteran status was obtained while serving in Germany for the Unites State Army. Mr. Hogg is survived by his daughter, Elaine Allen and husband, Coker Allen; sister, Doris Johnson; grandchildren, Felicia Brown and husband Wesley Brown, Clay Allen and wife Kara Allen, Edward Dodd, and Joseph Dodd; and great-grandchildren, Wesley, Henley, and Gavin Brown. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Martha Hogg; daughter, Pamela Jo Dodd; mother and father, John and Ethel Hogg; brother, Frazier Hogg; four sisters, Becky Cunningham, Jackie Calhoun, Ethel Price and Jeanette Owens; and his beloved canine companion "Precious". Graveside Service was held Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Blue Eye Cemetery in Lincoln, Alabama. Condolences may be offered to the Hogg family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 25, 2020