Together again, Charles Willis Sumners, born July 26, 1929, was reunited with his beloved twin brother Carl on November 22, 2020. They are now entitled to walk the celestial streets of Heaven together just as they walked the streets of Sylacauga for most of their lives. If Bruton Snuff is allowed in eternity, they will have a dip. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Willis G. and Ethel G. Sumners and brothers, Jim, Shedd, Levis, and Carl as well as sisters, Fleasie, Midas, and Minnie Lee. Charlie's life was one of the endless simplicities such as Bruton Snuff, biscuits and gravy, feeding birds and walking the streets with his brother Carl. Those simple, yet happy days, were rarely interrupted by big events, but a few big events did enter his life: temporarily being enlisted in the Army; being a frequent resident at Bryce Hospital in Tuscaloosa; a one-day round trip to Panama City Beach, Florida; and losing his twin brother, Carl in 2013. The remainder of Charlie's 91 years were spent in and around Sylacauga. Special thanks to special people in Charlie's and Carl's lives go to the Richard Blades family at A&M Clothing; Eddie Forbus and Dustin Brown, everyone connected to Sylacauga's Public Transportation program especially Betty Jo Chambliss, Jerry Brown and Gail Federer; and the wonderful staff at Coosa Valley Medical Center and the Coosa Valley Healthcare Nursing Home. When Charlie was asked one day in one of many discussions with a friend, "Charlie, do you believe in Heaven?", he replied very thoughtfully, "Blue sky, birds signing in the trees, green grass, Bruton Snuff and brother, Carl – he's the best." Charlie and Carl lived full lives in Sylacauga never yearning to see greener pastures because for the most part, they already considered themselves in Heaven. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Eddie Forbus and Dr. Joe Morton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.