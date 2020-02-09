Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Charlie A. "Big Al" Morris Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of life for Mr. Charlie A. Morris, Sr. (a.k.a Big Al), 72, will be held Monday, February 10th, at 1:00 p.m. at Kingston Missionary Baptist Church, Alpine, AL with Pastor Byron White, officiating. Burial will be held in the Kingston Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.

Mr. Morris passed on February 4th, 2020 at his home surrounded by precious family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Elois Morris of Alpine, AL; his sons, Alfie (Beverly) Morris and Dalfie (Bridget) Morris of Alpine, AL, Charlie Jr. (Jennifer) Morris of Alexander City, AL, and Marcus (Ebonee) Goldsby of Ocean Springs, MS; his daughters, Bertrina (August) Morris of Oxford, AL and Temesa (Chris) Keith of Alabaster, AL; his siblings, Lillie V. Welch of Buffalo, NY and Jessie J. (Essie) Morris of Alpine, AL; 3 aunts, 2 uncles, 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie C. Morris and Maybell Morris of Alpine, AL, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Charlie joined Brasfield & Gorrie over 30 years ago, when he was hired as a Labor Foreman. He retired in February, 2010.

Sims Funeral Service will direct.

