Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt Charlotte Parker Champion passed away on May 5, 2019 at her residence in Summerville, South Carolina.
She is survived by her daughters; Joyce (Guy) Veazey of Summerville, South Carolina and Patsy (Don) Edgerton of Murphy, North Carolina, sister; Janice (Richard) Hollis of Talladega, Alabama, sister in law; Lola Champion of Vandiver, Alabama, four grandchildren; Patti (Gary) Cole, Paige (Cam) Hembree, Kyle Edgerton, and Patrick Edgerton, and six great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren and her sister Janice Hollis and brother in law Richard Hollis will be pallbearers.
Mrs. Champion was the daughter of Leslie E. Parker and Zora Faulkner Parker and was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Champion, Brother Robert L. Parker, sister in law Evelyn Parker, and her beloved grandson Rocky Edgerton.
She was a blessed woman and her life was a blessing to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Alabama on May 15, 2019 with Rev. Ron Partain and Rev. Delford Isbell officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Burial will be at Greenhill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 12, 2019