Chastin Alissa Roberson
Chastin Alissa Roberson, 26, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on October 18, 2020. Ms. Roberson was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Horace Roberson and Jerry Hill. Chastin is survived by her father, Tim Roberson; mother, Marty Hightower; son, Kyran Roberson, 3 daughters: Kasyn Carmichael; Kasia Curry; Kingsley Curry; grandfather, Sidney Maddox, Jr. 2 grandmothers: Mary Roberson; Frances Hill; 2 brothers; Chip Gurley (Nicole); Nyck Roberson; 2 sisters; Marki Cochran (Trey); Missy Werner (Ben) and her partner; Cordarius Curry. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 1:00-2:00PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00PM with Rev. Wes Jones officiating in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
OCT
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
