Chastin Alissa Roberson, 26, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on October 18, 2020. Ms. Roberson was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Horace Roberson and Jerry Hill. Chastin is survived by her father, Tim Roberson; mother, Marty Hightower; son, Kyran Roberson, 3 daughters: Kasyn Carmichael; Kasia Curry; Kingsley Curry; grandfather, Sidney Maddox, Jr. 2 grandmothers: Mary Roberson; Frances Hill; 2 brothers; Chip Gurley (Nicole); Nyck Roberson; 2 sisters; Marki Cochran (Trey); Missy Werner (Ben) and her partner; Cordarius Curry. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 1:00-2:00PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00PM with Rev. Wes Jones officiating in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

