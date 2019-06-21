Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Chester Chapman, 84, will be 1:00p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cropwell, Pastor Cameron Thomas, Officiant. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Chapman remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Christian Memorial Funeral Home, directing. Mr. Chapman was born on February 28, 1935 to the late Alberta Caroline and Charlie E. Chapman. He was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Mr. Chapman peacefully entered into rest, Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Chapman; his parents; son, Edward Chapman; sisters, Frankie Fair, Annie Sue Datcher, Katie Mae Oneal and Alberta Gordon; brothers, Charlie E. Chapman and Sherman S. Chapman. He leaves to cherish his memories; sons, Johnny (Inge) Chapman, of Germany. Tyrone Cade, of Vincent and Jeffrey (Virginia) Chapman of Sumpter, S.C.; daughters, Rose Chapman of Georgia, Vivian Turner, Alberta Chapman, Priscilla Chapman and Lisa Chapman, all of Vincent; sister, Maybelline Martin of Dublin, Ga., sister-in-law, Betty Jean Chapman of Vincent, twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, a host of neices, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from 6-8pm today at the funeral home. Christian Memorial Funeral Home, 108 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, 205-338-4463 www.christianmemorialfh.com "Final Care Professional"
Published in The Daily Home on June 21, 2019