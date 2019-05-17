Christopher Frank Henderson, age 46, of Sycamore, passed away May 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Misty Galloway Henderson, Children, Joshua Galloway and Ethan Galloway, sister, Misty Dawn Henderson, brother, Clyde Anthony Henderson, nephews, James Ethan Henderson and James Thomas Rose, chosen brothers, Coley Ward and Michael Rogers, and a host of cousins. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2pm. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Rev. Walter Wells and Brother Bryan Gandy to officiate. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery. Mr. Henderson was dedicated to the Brotherhood of Fire Fighters through Sycamore VFD for over 25 years. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on May 17, 2019