Clanton Mark Haynes, Sr. age 81 of Sylacauga, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital after a long and courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Mr. Haynes was born and raised in Goodwater, Ala., graduating from Goodwater High School in the Class of 1957. He went to work at Kimberly-Clark Corporation and worked there 38 years until his retirement in 1995. Mr. Haynes served two years as PTA President at B. B Comer High School and was a band booster for seven years. He served as deacon at First Assembly of God Church for more than three decades, and in 2017 he was awarded "Honorary Deacon" for his many years of service and dedication. After retiring from Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Haynes was a member of the Goodwater Monday Men's Breakfast club at Burger King and was an ardent supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a living and kind son, Brother, husband and father. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends, and he was "master of the floater." He followed the scripture, Joshua 24:15 "...as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD." He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Maxine Reeves Haynes; parents, Leona and John Haynes; five sisters, Excelle Talton, Sara Hughes, Mae Richardson, Hilda Gardner, Martha McDaniel; and one brother, William Haynes. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mary Alice Haynes; daughters, Kim (Gray) Ellison of Sylacauga and Lynne (Bill) Smith of Alabaster; son, Mark (Lynn) Haynes of Sylacauga; step-sons, Rob (Tiffan) Wood of Helena and John (Amy) Wood of Auburn; an d11 Grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Alberta (Alvin) Huston of Opelika and Sheila (Robert) Stephens of Rabbittown; three brothers, Clinton (Judy) Haynes of Sylacauga, Johnny (Shirley) Haynes and Francis (Nancy) Haynes of Alex City; brothers-in-law, Ray Reeves and Robert McDaniel of Sylacauga; sister-in-law, Betty Culpepper of Birmingham; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and their families. The funeral service for Mr. Haynes was held on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at First Assembly of God Church. Pastor Brian Jones officiated the service. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Seven nephews served as pallbearers: Ben Haynes, Steve Haynes, Randy Haynes, Wally Hanes, Keith Gardner, Jason McDaniel and Jamie Stephens. Honorary pallbearers were The Larry DeLee Sunday School Class. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Clanton to First Assembly of God Church, 560 Gants Junction Rd., Sylacauga, Al 35150. Curtis and Son North Chapel directed the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.