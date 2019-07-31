The Daily Home

Claud Carson Mowery (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
Claud Carson Mowery, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Mowery will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Glenn Horn will officiate the service. Mr. Mowery graduate from Winterboro High School. He became a supervisor at Newberry Foundry in Talladega. He loved being outside working on his vegetable garden and flower garden. He was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Mr. Mowery is survived by his daughter, Debbie Johns (Greg); sister, Ella Ruth Gardner (Davis); brother and sister-in-law's, Sue Horn (Randy), Glenda Hodge, Jerry Ivey (Peggy), and Ronnie Ivey (Robin); grandchildren, Brandon Johns (Mary Elizabeth) and Michele Wilson (Brian); great grandchildren, Hudson Johns and Asher Johns. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Billie Mowery; parents, Carson Whitson and Daisy Mowery; sisters, Alma Smith, Allie Lee Bailey; and sister-in-law, Judy Ivey. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 31, 2019
