Claudine Davis Baggett, 94, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on October 5, 2020. Mrs. Baggett was Baptist by faith and a member of Lincoln Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Jackson Baggett, and 1 daughter; Susan Baggett Warr. She is survived by son in law, Joseph William Warr (Susan); 3 grandchildren: Leah Zikri; Joe Warr; Emily Warr, 2 great grandchildren, Elianna Zikri; Gabriel Zikri; brother in law: Charles Baggett; sister in law: Martha Hales and 4 nephews. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Lincoln City Cemetery in Lincoln, Alabama. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

