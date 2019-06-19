Mr. Clayton Robert "Bob" Phillips, of Harpersville, age 68, passed away June 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Phillips, son, Thomas Manasco (Ruth), daughter, Lindsey Shaw, grandchildren, Emilee Fleming (Michael), Robert Aleman, Christian Manasco, Hannah Shaw, Julianna Manasco, and Kailee Ann Shaw, sister, Rebecca Bradley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel at 2pm. Visitation will be before the service from 12:30 until 2pm, with a graveside service Thursday at 12noon at Old Zion Cemetery in Nauvoo Alabama. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on June 19, 2019