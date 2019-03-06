Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton J. Wynn. View Sign

Clifton J. Wynn, age 83, of Sycamore, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Michael Wynn and David Wynn, grandson, Kevin Wynn, and a special niece, that he loved as a daughter that he never had, Becky Carroll. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Wynn, parents, Learn and Lara Wynn, sister, Virginia Wynn Heath, and brothers; Carson Wynn, Leonard Wynn, and Paul Wynn. Mr. Wynn worked for Avondale Mills for 44 years. He was a member of Tallassahatchie Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He loved his family and always wanted to make sure everyone was well. The family was always amazed that he had a great memory and could remember things and especially dates so well. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Tallassahatchie Baptist Church at 3pm. He will lie in state from 2pm until 3pm before the service. Pallbearers will be; Lynn Carroll, Jeremy Carroll, Heath Carroll, Taylor Carroll, Chase Hall, and Kevin Wynn. Burial will be in Tallassahatchie Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at Clifton J. Wynn, age 83, of Sycamore, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Michael Wynn and David Wynn, grandson, Kevin Wynn, and a special niece, that he loved as a daughter that he never had, Becky Carroll. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Wynn, parents, Learn and Lara Wynn, sister, Virginia Wynn Heath, and brothers; Carson Wynn, Leonard Wynn, and Paul Wynn. Mr. Wynn worked for Avondale Mills for 44 years. He was a member of Tallassahatchie Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He loved his family and always wanted to make sure everyone was well. The family was always amazed that he had a great memory and could remember things and especially dates so well. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Tallassahatchie Baptist Church at 3pm. He will lie in state from 2pm until 3pm before the service. Pallbearers will be; Lynn Carroll, Jeremy Carroll, Heath Carroll, Taylor Carroll, Chase Hall, and Kevin Wynn. Burial will be in Tallassahatchie Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Curtis and Son Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close